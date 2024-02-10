Danhausen returns to popular promotion amid AEW absence

AEW star Danhausen recently returned to a well-known promotion after more than two years.

Mr. Very Nice Very Evil has been absent from AEW for more than a month. He was last seen on AEW television in December last year. Danhausen joined the company in 2022 and is extremely popular among fans online. He was recently seen on Freelance Wrestling.

Recently, the star appeared at the Freelance Wrestling show. He made a surprise appearance on the show and challenged Trevor Outlaw to a match.

".@DanhausenAD is BACK! After the surprise return of @FrankTheClown_ who was revealed as the masked attacker, Danhausen challenged @thetrevoroutlaw to a match on 3/7 @EmporiumChicago! #FreelanceLove," Freelance Wrestling shared.

Wrestling veteran thinks Danhausen is interesting

The 32-year-old star made his AEW debut in 2022 on an episode of Dynamite by intervening in a Lights Out contest between Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy. His debut took the internet by storm as the star has been prominent for his unique gimmick.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Veteran Kenny Bolin spoke about being captivated by Danhausen's character. He also said that he hadn't seen anything like that before.

"I saw his interview, and I'm dying to either interview him or him interview me. Renee Paquette also had a great interview with him, but how do you not have a great interview with him. I'm seeing in conventions, there's something special about that guy. He can wrestle pretty good too, I have seen some clips of his matches, but I'm more interested in the character. To me, there's nothing like it," Kenny said.

The last time he wrestled a match in AEW was in December at Worlds End, where he participated in the pre-show Battle Royal to gain a shot at the TNT Championship. The 32-year-old star hasn't been featured in a televised singles match since July 2022.

