Danhausen's Return Officially Announced, But Not in AEW

AEW star Danhausen will be making a major comeback in the ring for a promotion. He has been booked on independent promotions this year. Fans know him due to his comical wrestling style. However, he hasn't been seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion for a long time.He wrestled at the 2023 Worlds End pay-per-view and hasn't been seen on TV since. He made a massive return to Tony Khan's other promotion, ROH. He came back at the 2024 Final Battle pay-per-view and has not returned since.The Very Nice Very Evil will be making a massive return for Capital City Championship Combat this month. He will face Vaughn Vertigo on August 15 at Fighting Back. The C4W Wrestling wrote on Instagram:&quot;We are ten days away from this year's massive Fighting Back event! And some consideration, we have gotten this one signed... On August 15th, @danhausenad returns to Ottawa, and when he does, he will face off with @vaughnvertigo!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWrestling veteran believes WWE might not use Danhausen well if signedThe late, great Bray Wyatt could have done so much more in the coming years, but a major illness led to his demise. While the global sports entertainment juggernaut portrayed him best, fans never got to witness his true genius. Vince Russo recently compared his and Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil's possible WWE run. Both of them have mysterious gimmicks. While one had a sinister gimmick, the other one was comical.While speaking on Writing with Russo, the former writer said that WWE would fumble the Kid Curious, similar to the former Universal Champion.&quot;If they can't get Bray Wyatt over, they ain't getting Danhausen over. The answer to Danhausen is no, absolutely not. Especially I mean, Bray had size to him too. Bray was believable, bro. No, he, would not, that gimmick would not stand a chance in hell,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see when the 34-year-old star returns to the Jacksonville-based promotion, as he has already been absent for over a year and a half.