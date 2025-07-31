WWE will fumble major AEW star just like Bray Wyatt, veteran claims: "Would not stand a chance in hell" (Exclusive)

Many AEW stars have jumped ship to WWE over the years and experienced varying levels of success. Names like Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill have all become megastars in the promotion, while the likes of Lexis King, Shawn Spears, and Rey Fenix are yet to establish themselves properly.

Another AEW name being linked to the global juggernaut is Danhausen. However, veteran writer Vince Russo doesn't have high hopes for the 34-year-old if he switches to WWE. Russo was speaking on the potential move on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

Talking about Danhausen on Writing with Russo, he said that WWE would fumble the wrestler, like they did with Bray Wyatt. He also claimed that Danhausen's gimmick would not stand a chance in hell if he switched to the Stamford-based promotion.

"If they can't get Bray Wyatt over, they ain't getting Danhausen over. The answer to Danhausen is no, absolutely not. Especially I mean, Bray had size to him too. Bray was believable, bro. No, he, would not, that gimmick would not stand a chance in hell," Russo said. [0:42 onwards]

The former Kid Gorgeous has been with All Elite Wrestling since signing with them back in 2022 and became a fan favourite due to his comedic antics. However, he hasn't been seen on TV for a long time and was off television throughout 2024. During his in-ring AEW career, he won the 2023 Casino Tag Team Battle Royale alongside Orange Cassidy, but hasn't been able to capture the gold.

