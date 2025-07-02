Why Triple H must avoid signing major AEW star to WWE

Recent reports have indicated that WWE is interested in signing a popular AEW star. Many fans believe that the star will thrive in the Stamford-based promotion. However, Triple H must avoid hiring him.

AEW star Danhausen made his debut in 2022 and gained prominence with his unique wrestling style and character work. It is now being reported that the 34-year-old star's contract will be up soon, and WWE is interested in signing him. While The Very Nice, Very Evil star is very popular among fans, it may not be a wise decision to sign him to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Comedy characters are not used much in Triple H's era

When Vince McMahon was head of creative, comedy and comedy characters played a huge part on WWE TV. The storylines surrounding the now-defunct 24/7 Title were great examples of the same. However, in the Triple H era, the promotion has been focusing on more serious programs. In fact, even R-Truth has adopted a no-nonsense gimmick on television lately.

Going by recent developments, the current regime might not be able to make good use of Danhausen's comedic style of wrestling on TV. The creative team could end up featuring him in lower mid-card storylines a few months after his potential arrival.

Danhausen is known for his character work, not his in-ring skills

The modern-day WWE product revolves around talents who are athletic inside the ring, besides having good promo skills. Speaking of the developmental brand, NXT, the company has an amazing set of wrestlers who are great inside the squared circle and are ready to transition to the main roster.

While Danhausen has a marketable TV character, he is not known for his talent in the ring. The Very Nice, Very Evil star wrestled his last televised match at Worlds End 2023. Therefore, WWE must not go after Danhausen if they are looking for a great in-ring talent.

Bringing in too many former AEW stars may not be a wise decision

Over the past few years, WWE has brought in several top stars from AEW, such as Jade Cargill, Ethan Page, Penta, Rey Fenix, Ricky Saints (fka Ricky Starks), Rusev, Aleister Black, Blake Monroe (fka Mariah May), and more. While they are all remarkable talents, signing too many former All Elite Wrestling stars might overload the roster and lead to fewer opportunities for everyone.

Danhausen will likely be another addition to a string of ex-AEW stars who have come to WWE for better opportunities but are failing to make their mark due to the depth of the roster. Hence, Triple H should avoid bringing in another former All Elite Wrestling star in Danhausen and focus on the current roster instead.

