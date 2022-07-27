Danhausen sends menacing message ahead of the biggest match of his AEW career

Popular AEW star Danhausen has seemingly put his fun quirks and light-heartedness aside today as he prepares for his biggest singles match in All Elite Wrestling so far.

On the upcoming "Fight for the Fallen" episode of Dynamite, the Very Nice, Very Evil one will challenge Ricky Starks for Starks's FTW Championship, after "Absolute" issued an open challenge to the AEW locker room.

After defeating former WWE superstar Cole Karter, Hausen was next to step up to the plate. As the match looms, the former ROH star took to Twitter to say this:

"Undoubtedly Richard is a future AEW Champion, but tonight this fellow falls victim to the Curse of Danhausen™️ (patent pending) and will be decimated accordingly."

Will Ricky Starks be able to retain his FTW Championship? Only time will tell!

Danhausen has an interesting history with Team Taz in AEW

This won't be the first time that Danhausen has interacted with members of Team Taz, as he has already engaged previously with rising AEW star, Hook.

Hook, who is Taz's son, has been one of the hottest prospects in all of wrestling since his in-ring debut in December 2021. However, many fans are wondering what has gravitated him towards the whacky world of the Very Nice, Very Evil one.

mike wants team taz gold. @endermxns babe wake up new hookhausen content just droppef babe wake up new hookhausen content just droppef https://t.co/wrSGNcXVZL

The two men even teamed up together in 2022, winning a match against Tony Nese and Mark Sterling on the "Buy-In" portion of the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in March.

Since that match, Hookhausen's interactions have been few and far between, and no one really knows what the future holds for one of wrestling's most interesting pairings.

Will Hook get involved in the FTW Championship match? Let us know in the comments section down below!

We asked Eric Bischoff to clarify his controversial comments about CM Punk here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far