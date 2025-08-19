Danhausen shares cryptic post after rumors of him wanting to leave AEW emerge

An interesting update has emerged pertaining to Danhausen and his status in AEW. Now, the fan-favorite himself has taken to social media to share a cryptic post as debates continue to develop regarding his contract situation.Danhausen was last seen in action inside an All Elite Wrestling ring at the Zero Hour pre-show to Worlds End 2023. The erstwhile &quot;Kid Gorgeous&quot; took part in a battle royal at the event for a future shot at the TNT Championship, albeit unsuccessfully. He was left off of AEW television throughout 2024, barring a surprise appearance at ROH Final Battle towards the end of last year. The face-painted grappler has been competing extensively on the indie scene during his hiatus, across promotions such as GCW, OTT, Glory Pro, and more.Recently, a report started making the rounds claiming that AEW had added injury time to Danhausen's contract, which was set to expire this year. As a result, the &quot;Very Nice, Very Evil&quot; star will remain with the Tony Khan-led company well into 2026, even though he himself supposedly did not want to continue his tenure in the promotion.Now, Danhausen has taken to X/Twitter to share a photograph of himself in his signature look, but notably without any caption, thus leaving any exact meaning behind his post unclear.It remains to be seen when Tony Khan might bring Danhausen back to AEW programming.AEW's Danhausen on his absence from the companyDespite his long-running absence in AEW, Danhausen has kept his skills sharp on the independent circuit over the past year and a half. During his interview with Chris Van Vliet near the start of 2025, the Michigan native opened up on his in-ring hiatus in the company throughout 2024.The 35-year-old star explained how competing more frequently allows wrestlers to perform relatively more comfortably. He also elaborated on how he would personally have liked to wrestle once every week to stay in ring shape for television.&quot;So I’d prefer to wrestle at least once a week, whether it be a dark match or whatever, just let me go out there for the crowd, do something. So that way, if you need before TV, I’m fine, I’m ready to go. Then it’s not like, oh sh*t I haven’t wrestled in three months, all of a sudden, I have to wrestle. I’m not in ring shape anymore. I don’t have a wrestling ring near where I live at all,&quot; said Danhausen. [H/T - NoDQ.com]In his latest match to date, Danhausen defeated Bobby Chrono at the 10 Year Anniversary Show of REAL Pro Wrestling in Florida earlier this month.