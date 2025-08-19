Major star wants to leave AEW; Tony Khan rejects the request - Reports

A popular star wanted to exit AEW, but Tony Khan reportedly refused the proposal. Danhausen became a very valuable asset when he was signed with the company. However, injuries may have cost him his push over the years. His contract with the company would have expired last month.

The Very Nice Very Evil hasn't been seen on All Elite TV since 2023. His last appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion happened at the inaugural Worlds End pay-per-view. He returned at ROH's Final Battle in December last year but was again vanquished. He was injured initially but has been accepting independent bookings since last year.

According to Fightful.com, Danhausen's deal with AEW isn't over yet, as Tony Khan has added injury time to the contract. The report also claimed that Kid Curious wanted to leave the promotion if they had no creative plans for him.

"Danhausen's AEW deal was extended due to injury time, learned. We're told Danhausen preferred it to just expire if AEW did not have anything creatively for him. More details for subscribers."

Wrestling veteran believes AEW star Danhausen is perfect for WWE

Mr. Very Nice Very Evil has been good friends with some of the stars of WWE, and fans have always speculated that he would go to the rival promotion too when his contract ends.

While speaking on his Story Time podcast, veteran Dutch Mantell claimed that Danhausen is perfect for WWE but would change his name.

"Danhausen, they would have to change his name, I guess, you know, and they could do a lot with him. [Host: 'What would you change it to?'] Well, I don't know unless they could use something like that. They could come up with something; it's not the name, it's the character, and I've always liked the character. So, where did he get that character? He just came up with it? It's a good one. So, I'd like to see him in WWE. He's tailor-made for them anyway," he said.

It will be interesting to see what is next for Kid Curious.

