Dutch Mantell urges WWE to sign major AEW star - "He's tailor-made for them"

A popular AEW star should be signed by WWE, according to Dutch Mantell. The wrestling veteran believes the star is tailor-made for the Stamford-based promotion.

Dutch Mantell wants WWE to sign AEW star Danhausen. The 35-year-old star has been part of the Tony Khan-led promotion since 2022. However, he was last seen on TV in a battle royal at Worlds End in December 2023. The Very Nice, Very Evil star has been quite active on the independent circuit amid his absence.

It was recently reported that Danhausen's contract with AEW will expire soon, and the Stamford-based promotion was interested in signing him. Dutch Mantell recently gave his take on the matter.

On his Story Time podcast, Dutch Mantell said he would like to see Danhausen in WWE, as his character was perfect for the company.

"Danhausen, they would have to change his name, I guess, you know, and they could do a lot with him. [Host: 'What would you change it to?'] Well, I don't know unless they could use something like that. They could come up with something; it's not the name, it's the character, and I've always liked the character. So, where did he get that character? He just came up with it? It's a good one. So, I'd like to see him in WWE. He's tailor-made for them anyway," Mantell said. [1:59 - 2:38]

Veteran believes WWE would fumble the AEW star

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently claimed that WWE would not be able to get AEW star Danhausen over with fans. He cited the example of Bray Wyatt to explain his viewpoint.

On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo said Danhausen's gimmick wouldn't work in WWE.

"If they can't get Bray Wyatt over, they ain't getting Danhausen over. The answer to Danhausen is no, absolutely not. Especially, I mean, Bray had size to him, too. Bray was believable, bro. No, he, would not, that gimmick would not stand a chance in hell," Russo said.

Only time will tell if Danhausen will join the Stamford-based promotion.

