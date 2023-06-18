Danhausen shares a four-word message after CM Punk's return on AEW Collision

Danhausen made his AEW debut back in January 2022. Despite not sharing the ring with CM Punk, he is close to the latter in real life, as they recently released a t-shirt together. The Very Nice, Very Evil star has now commented on Punk's return to the company.

CM Punk returned to AEW in his hometown of Chicago last night after nearly a ten-month absence on Collision's debut show. He teamed up with FTR in the main event to take on Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold. The babyface trio secured the victory after The Second City Saint hit Juice Robinson with a GTS for the pinfall.

Punk's return has created a lot of buzz on the internet, including a message from his friend and colleague Danhausen. The Very Nice, Very Evil star took to Twitter to react to CM Punk's return at Collison.

"A firestorm to purify."

Danhausen @DanhausenAD A firestorm to purify A firestorm to purify https://t.co/oArtypSmEt

Hausen is arguably one of the most bizarre acts in All Elite Wrestling. He is unfortunately on the shelf after suffering an injury at AEW Revolution 2023. Fans will have to wait and see when he returns to active competition.

Danhausen reveals how much CM Punk owes him

After arriving in All Elite Wrestling, Punk quickly became a mentor to stars like FTR and the current AEW World Champion MJF. The Very Nice, Very Evil star has also shown his loyalty and support toward The Straight Edge Superstar.

According to Hausen in a recent tweet, Punk owes him seven hundred and forty thousand dollars for copying his style. The post also featured The Second City Saint wearing Hausen's signature mask.

"This man owes Danhausen seven hundred and forty thousand dollars for impersonation and thievery of likeness. If anyone knows his identity, has any clues or sees this man ~ call Danhausen ASAP."

Danhausen @DanhausenAD This man owes Danhausen 7 hundred and 40 thousands dollars for impersonation and thievery of likeness.



If anyone knows his identity, has any clues or sees this man ~ call Danhausen ASAP This man owes Danhausen 7 hundred and 40 thousands dollars for impersonation and thievery of likeness. If anyone knows his identity, has any clues or sees this man ~ call Danhausen ASAP https://t.co/c3VbKbonc3

Punk may have a lot of unfinished business he needs to take care of following his comeback. It will be interesting to see if he will feature on the Forbidden Door 2023 match card.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes