Danhausen shares a one-word message after popular AEW star calls out Samoa Joe on Collision

Danhausen has sent a message on Twitter after one of his friends called out the new AEW World Champion, Samoa Joe, and possibly challenged him for the gold.

The name in question is the son of WWE legend Taz and the current FTW Champion, Hook. He used to be a part of a group alongside International Champion Orange Cassidy and Danhausen. On the latest episode of Collision, The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil called out Samoa Joe via a backstage vignette.

Samoa Joe won the AEW World Championship at the 2023 Worlds End pay-per-view by dethroning MJF. By calling out Joe on TV, Hook possibly challenged him to a future match. This could be a career highlight for the youngster, as the budding feud has much potential.

Danhausen recently reacted to Hook calling out The Samoan Submission Machine on Collision. The face-painted star took to Twitter to share a one-word message:

"HOOK."

It remains to be seen whether the FTW Champion actually ends up challenging Samoa Joe for the latter's AEW World Title in the future. Will Danhausen play a role in the rivalry? Only time will tell.

