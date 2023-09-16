Danhausen has a surprising response to a fan's post about his AEW return

A fan asked Danhausen again when his return to the promotion would be, and once again, he did not give a specific answer, simply stating it would be a surprise.

The AEW star has not been seen on TV for around five months. He last competed alongside Orange Cassidy, for the tag team titles in a four-way tag match at AEW Revolution, but the duo were unsuccessful.

Taking to Twitter, Kid Gorgeous once again responded to fans asking for a specific timeline for his return to AEW. He wondered why he kept getting asked this question, as he wanted to leave it all as a surprise. He then said that he would still not reveal any detail on when his return could be.

"Danhausen gets asked this 90000x a day. Why would he tell anyone? Why does no one like surprises anymore? I promise I will tell exactly zero of you." the AEW star tweeted

Danhausen responds to fans saying he should be fired from AEW

Another fan brought up the idea of AEW firing Danhausen, after they claimed that he was not worth the investment, and that should instead be redirected to other stars. The AEW star also gave his take on this matter.

On Twitter, a user posted another user's take on the AEW roster. Part of the message was the idea that Danhausen and the Dark Order, to name a few, should be cut from the company. The author of the tweet then went on to give his take, saying that this would be illogical as the two mentioned were actually the ones that moved a lot of merch.

The AEW star agreed with this and went on to sarcastically tell off the other user. Since Danhausen moved a lot of merch, and was considered as a popular person within the promotion, that was his contribution and he couldn't be considered wasted space in this instance.

"Yes fire Danhaussen he makes the company zero dollars! The person who wrote this is really smart and should definitely have a job writing."

While the AEW star has continued to hide his return in mysteriousness, leaving many fans curious, it's really meant more as a surprise, and this return could be at any moment, as he has been giving many vague updates.

