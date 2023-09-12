Danhausen responds to claims he should be "fired" from AEW

AEW star Danhausen has clapped back at a writer who suggested that he should be fired from the promotion.

Danhausen, known for his unique blend of comedy and charisma, has been out of action due to injury since he teamed up with Orange Cassidy in a fatal four-way AEW Tag Team Championship match at Revolution. During the match, the 'Very Nice, Very Evil' star suffered a torn pectoral muscle.

Danhausen responded to a post on Twitter today that suggested he should be fired from AEW because he's 'just taking up space.' A fan responded incredulously, asking if merch movers like Danhausen and The Dark Order should be cut.

Danhausen chimed in with his trademark sarcasm, saying that the fan was "really smart" and that they should "definitely have a job writing."

"Yes fire Danhaussen he makes the company zero dollars! The person who wrote this is really smart and should definitely have a job writing," he tweeted.

Danhausen is a unique and entertaining wrestler, and he has quickly become a fan favorite. It is clear that he is not going anywhere anytime soon.

Update on AEW star Danhausen's injury; says he will wrestle again

Danhausen has given fans a glimmer of hope regarding his wrestling future. The Very Nice, Very Evil star has been out of action since March with a torn pectoral muscle.

Recently, Danhausen responded to a fan's tweet about his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion and provided an update on his status.

"Yes, probably when I am no longer injured! Sorry Danhausen must’ve forgotten to tell everyone," he tweeted.

While he did not provide a specific timeline for his return, his fans are waiting for his comeback.

