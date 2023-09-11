Danhausen reveals if he will ever wrestle again for AEW

AEW star Danhausen provides update on whether if he will ever wrestle again, after suffering an serious injury.

At Revolution earlier this year, Danhausen teamed up with Orange Cassidy in a fatal four-way AEW Tag Team Championship match, but little did the fans know that this team would be short-lived due to a injury.

During the match, the 'Very Nice' suffered a torn pectoral muscle, which required surgery, and a lengthy recovery period. He has not been seen on AEW television ever since.

Recently, a fan took to Twitter to ask Danhausen if he would ever wrestle again in Jacksonville-based promotion. To which the 'Very Nice' responded with a positive update, stating that he expects to return to the ring once he is fully healed.

"Yes, probably when I am no longer injured! Sorry Danhausen must’ve forgotten to tell everyone," he tweeted.

While Danhausen's response may not provide a specific timeline for his return, his fans are waiting to see when he will make his much awaited return to the ring.

Former AEW star CM Punk calls Danhausen an "human garbage"

Few weeks ago, in an playful social media exchange, Punk called the 'Very Nice' an human garbage. The exchange unfolded when Danhausen shared an Instagram story featuring Batman and Robin, where he tagged himself as Batman, and CM Punk as Robin.

Former WWE Champion responded to his story by sharing an image of Batman, Robin, and Nightwing, tagging Danhausen as Batman, himself as Robin, and Brody King as Nightwing, and further called Danhausen "human garbage." Check out Punk's Instagram story here.

"Sh*tty Danhausen left Brody King out of his cute picture because he is human garbage, so I added Brody because I am very nice," Punk wrote on his story.

It widely known amongst the fans that CM Punk and Danhausen are good friends in real life.

