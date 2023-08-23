CM Punk calls major AEW star "human garbage"

CM Punk, never one to shy away from expressing his opinions, called fellow AEW star Danhausen "human garbage" in a playful social media exchange.

The playful exchange unfolded when AEW star Danhausen posted an Instagram story featuring Batman and Robin, playfully tagging himself as Batman and CM Punk as Robin.

The former AEW World Champion responded with his own twist. He shared an image of Batman, Robin, and Nightwing, tagging Danhausen as Batman, himself as Robin, and Brody King as Nightwing, and called Danhausen "human garbage."

"Sh*tty Danhausen left Brody King out of his cute picture because he is human garbage, so I added Brody because I am very nice," Punk wrote on his story.

It is widely known amongst the fans that the three AEW stars are good friends in real life and share pictures of each other on social media often, with funny banter.

AEW star CM Punk warns former TNT Champion Darby Allin to be careful

CM Punk recently praised AEW star Darby Allin but warned him to be careful with his risk-taking moves. Allin has already had two reigns as TNT Champion, and fans know him for his willingness to put his body on the line in his matches.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Punk was asked who on the roster would be comparable to Connor Bedard, an NHL star from Chicago Blackhawks.

"It’s Darby Allin. He’s still fairly young, and he always makes chicken salad out of chicken s**t. He’s got that 'It Factor,' and he's really getting comfortable. We had a whole big promo segment a few weeks ago [on Collision], and I thought he shined. That made me super proud. He has a ton to offer, as long as he doesn’t kill himself jumping over his house in a f**king monster truck or something like that," Punk said.

Darby Allin was Punk's first opponent in AEW when he returned after seven years, and the two men had a great match at All Out 2021.

