CM Punk immediately took the role of locker room leader after his arrival in AEW. He mentored younger stars and became an inspiration for champions such as MJF and FTR. Although his current friend list has shortened, Danhausen remains a loyal supporter of the AEW megastar.

The Very Nice, Very Evil man, loves working with Punk. It was like two Macho Mans coming together to form The Mega Powers. A huge 'fanhausen,' Danhausen occasionally teases The Second City Saint by demanding money in the most hilarious ways.

A recent tweet has fueled the ongoing speculation of CM Punk's AEW return. According to Danhausen, Punk owes him exactly seven hundred and forty thousand dollars for copying his style. The post features the 44-year-old veteran wearing 'hausen's signature mask.

"This man owes Danhausen 7 hundred and 40 thousand dollars for impersonation and thievery of likeness," he wrote. "If anyone knows his identity, has any clues or sees this man ~ call Danhausen ASAP."

The Second City Saint was all over the news after he was spotted attending NJPW's Battle in the Valley event. It was his first appearance in the pro-wrestling community ever since his heated comments about AEW management and the locker room at the AEW All Out 2022 media scrum.

CM Punk seems to be ready for a wrestling return, but he primarily needs to settle his debts with the 'Very Nice, Very Evil' superstar.

Danhausen @DanhausenAD This man owes Danhausen 7 hundred and 40 thousands dollars for impersonation and thievery of likeness.



Danhausen admitted to missing Punk on All Elite Wrestling during a Q&A session. His recent tweet has generated widespread interest as it came correspondingly to some huge statements made by current superstars, backing CM Punk's AEW return.

CM Punk's AEW return has gained impetus over the past few months

The Straight Edge Savior has been a polarizing figure in the wrestling world. Although he has a massive fanbase, there have been constant negative reports on his backstage attitude. Although some say he is still a lovely person to work with inside the ring.

FTR's Dax Harwood believes that Punk may not be ready to hang his boots. He still has a lot to offer to the wrestling industry. Supporting that statement, Dave Meltzer believes All Elite Wrestling will benefit greatly from the two-time World Champion's comeback. The promotion currently lacks top babyfaces.

"He (Punk) will be available to come back if they want to use him in a couple of months. It’s not like it’s so far in the future. Of course, if they were to bring Punk back, that would open up a lot of issues." (H/T Forbes)

CM Punk recently won the Pro Wrestling Illustrated's Feud of the Year Award alongside MJF. More on that here.

