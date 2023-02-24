Big update on whether CM Punk is interested in returning to wrestling amid AEW absence

A current AEW star has given an update on CM Punk's future in professional wrestling following his prolonged absence from the company.

Punk has been away from AEW since the All Out pay-per-view in September 2022, where he not only sustained a serious arm injury, but was also involved in a backstage altercation with The Elite that is now commonly referred to as "Brawl Out."

Since then, many have wondered whether the former AEW World Champion will return to the company, join WWE, or even hang up his boots altogether.

However, on his FTR with Dax podcast, Dax Harwood has given an update on how the Straight Edge Superstar feels about his wrestling future, and that it seems he still wants to be involved in some capacity.

"CM Punk loves professional wrestling, CM Punk would love to be in professional wrestling too, so let's just get that out there, and I think CM Punk has a lot to offer to the world of professional wrestling." [40:35 - 40:47]

Punk is still technically under contract with AEW, and with these words from Dax Harwood, perhaps the Straight Edge Superstar's fans may not have to wait too long before they see him in the ring again.

CM Punk has been out and about making appearances recently

Just because he has been away from AEW for so long doesn't mean Punk has been sitting on his couch doing nothing. Quite the opposite, especially recently, where he has been spotted in a number of places.

Punk was in attendance for the NJPW "Battle in the Valley" event, which featured the in-ring debut of former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone, who won the IWGP Women's Championship.

The former AEW World Champion was also spotted with actor Oshea Jackson Jr. on the red carpet for the movie Cocaine Bear, where Punk was also seen sporting a brand-new look.

