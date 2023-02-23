Photo: CM Punk spotted with a new look amid AEW absence

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk has been away from the ring for nearly six months at the time of writing, and during his time away the wrestler has given himself a brand new look.

Punk was infamously banished from AEW following his involvement in the "Brawl Out" incident after the All Out pay-per-view in September 2022 and hasn't been seen in the company since.

However, the Second City Saint has been out and about in recent weeks, with his latest public appearance coming at the premiere of the movie "Cocaine Bear," where lead actor and avid wrestling fan Oshea Jackson Jr. managed to grab a picture with him.

O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son @OsheaJacksonJr Thanks to the homie Phil for coming to the Cocaine Bear premiere. We all miss ya man Thanks to the homie Phil for coming to the Cocaine Bear premiere. We all miss ya man https://t.co/fK0OJ3wDyl

Oshea is the son of legendary hip-hop artist Ice Cube, famously playing the role of his own dad in the 2015 movie Straight Outta Compton. His love for wrestling is evident on his Twitter account, with the actor even making a brief appearance on an episode of WWE SmackDown in 2019.

CM Punk was recently spotted at NJPW's Battle in the Valley event

The red carpet of a big movie premiere isn't the only place that CM Punk has been spotted in recent weeks. His other appearance was at a very high-profile wrestling show.

Punk was in attendance for the NJPW "Battle in the Valley" event on February 18th, which featured the in-ring return of Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks in WWE).

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager CM Punk is in San Jose to attend the NJPW Battle in the Valley show! CM Punk is in San Jose to attend the NJPW Battle in the Valley show! https://t.co/t4HX4UPMdB

One common theme throughout all of the appearances that Punk has made is that he isn't showing any form of injury, which is a positive sign given the serious arm injury he suffered at All Out. With that in mind, an in-ring return might not be too far away for the former AEW World Champion.

