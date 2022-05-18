"This man is a liar" - Danhausen sends a heated message to AEW personality

Danhausen took to social media to express his disgust towards Mark Sterling, the on-screen lawyer for Jade Cargill, MJF, and Tony Nese.

Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil has major issues with Sterling and his client, Tony Nese. During Danhausen's in-ring debut on Dynamite last week, Sterling interfered in the match, allowing Nese to gain an easy victory.

After the match, HOOK came down to the ring to chase away Nese and Sterling before shaking Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil's hand for an alliance. This prompted an upcoming match at Double or Nothing Buy-In between HOOKHausen and Nese & Sterling.

On Twitter, Sterling posted a video featuring security guards wanting justice and settlement from Wardlow's onslaught. He asked them to come to his 'office' to file a lawsuit and seek restitution.

Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil reacted to Sterling's tweet, calling him a liar.

"This man is a liar and a hobgoblin," Danhausen tweeted.

In the video, Sterling can be seen wearing a neck brace and nursing an injury. This is due to Wardlow powerbombing him through a table in the aftermath of his contract signing with MJF last week on Dynamite.

Danhausen heaped praise on Wardlow's strength

A few days ago, Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil took to Twitter to post photos of Mark Sterling. The first one was him interfering in the former's match against Tony Nese. The second photo saw Sterling being put through a table by Wardlow.

The 31-year-old star thanked Mr. Mayhem and even applauded his physical capabilities.

"Danhausen may have gotten distracted by Menacing Mike Sterling, but the curse seemed to have worked. Thank you Wardlowhausen. You are nice and strong," he tweeted.

As Double or Nothing approaches, it will be interesting to see how the build-up for the Buy-In match pans out. It also remains to be seen how the newly formed tag team of HOOKHausen will get on in the weeks to come.

