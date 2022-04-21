Danhausen teases interference during WWE legend's son's debut match on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Danhausen has recently become obsessed with trying to curse the cold-hearted handsome devil, Hook, who has been immune to his powers.

After wrestling exclusively on AEW Rampage since his in-ring debut, Hook will make his first appearance on Dynamite. His opponent for the episode has not yet been named.

The AEW star is now tempted to interfere in Hook's AEW Dynamite debut. Using the image promoting Hook's debut, Danhausen tweeted that he'd be watching, potentially teasing an interference.

"Watch HOOKS #AEWDynamite debuthausen tonight or be cursed. Danhausen will be watching."

Despite being able to put curses on just about anyone, Hausen has been unable to put a spell on Taz's son. According to the Best Friends stable member, perhaps Hook gets his special powers of 'not being able to get cursed' from potato chips.

Not only will fans get to see Hook's Dynamite debut on this week's edition of the show, but they will also see CM Punk against Dustin Rhodes, the return of Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., and a coffin match between Darby Allin and Andrade El Idolo.

Danhausen was able to put a curse on William Regal

In the past few weeks, fans have been treated to some antics after the cameras have been turned off at recent tapings. Not only has Hausen been taught by Jeff Hardy how to do the "Jeff Hardy Dance," but he's also managed to curse William Regal.

El Hijo del KANEKI @mannyboy3298 Blackpool combat club meets Danhausen and Regal is just phenomenal in this segment. Blackpool combat club meets Danhausen and Regal is just phenomenal in this segment. https://t.co/DcmjPE3Q1O

After the April 13th Dynamite went off the air, the Blackpool Combat Club took to the ring to give a special moment to the hometown boy Ricky Starks. However, the "Very Evil" one didn't get the memo and came out instead.

After being politely asked to leave, Hausen managed to somehow curse William Regal, leaving the Englishman shaken by the AEW star's powers.

