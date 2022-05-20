Danhausen shares backstage video of AEW star seemingly faking an injury, calls for punishment

AEW star Danhausen once again played mind games over "Smart" Mark Sterling as he caught the latter faking an injury.

Over the past few weeks, Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil have been sticking it to Sterling, especially on social media, as they are in a feud with each other. They will be involved in a tag team match at the Double or Nothing Buy-In event with HOOK and Tony Nese as their respective partners.

Sterling was in a neck brace in a surveillance video by the 31-year old star, due to Wardlow's powerbomb on Dynamite last week. The fan-favorite then saw the on-screen "lawyer" pleading with a medical team member to get him a doctor's note, indicating he's not medically cleared to wrestle.

The former thought the latter wanted to back out of their match and even asked AEW to give his salary to him and Mr. Mayhem, as a punishment.

"Danhausen has caught the hobgoblin known as @MarkSterlingEsq in the act of LYING to get out of his match. cc @AEW please send his pay to Danhausen as punishment and 5% to @RealWardlow as well," he tweeted.

cc Danhausen has caught the hobgoblin known as @MarkSterlingEsq in the act of LYING to get out of his matchcc @AEW please send his pay to Danhausen as punishment and 5% to @RealWardlow as well. Danhausen has caught the hobgoblin known as @MarkSterlingEsq in the act of LYING to get out of his match cc @AEW please send his pay to Danhausen as punishment and 5% to @RealWardlow as well. https://t.co/edEziOiVzl

Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil have been winning the Twitter war against Sterling as part of their mind games. It will be interesting to see how the latter responds if he manages to watch the video.

Danhausen recently called "Smart" Mark Sterling a "liar"

In another Twitter post, Mark Sterling asked AEW security personnel to file charges against Wardlow. He even presented himself as their lawyer to make Mr. Mayhem pay, under the "No Physicality Settlement."

This caught the fan-favorite's attention and immediately took a jab at the on-screen "lawyer", saying he's just lying.

As the build-up continues going into their Buy-In match, Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil and Sterling are taking advantage of the social media platform to banter at each other. It will be interesting to see how this Twitter beef goes as the days are getting closer to May 29th.

