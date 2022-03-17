"Are there applications?" – AEW star wants to join Chris Jericho's new stable

AEW star Danhausen pleaded with former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho to see if he could apply to his new stable, Jericho Appreciation Society.

After seeing former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara walk out of Inner Circle and betraying his former teammates Santana & Ortiz, Jericho aligned himself with Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, and 2point0 to form the new group, where everyone appreciates The Influencer.

One person who appreciates Jericho and his work is AEW star Danhausen, who took to Twitter to see if he could hand in an application to join the group.

Danhausen @DanhausenAD Are there applications where Danhausen can also join the Chris Judas Satisfaction Friendship Society? 🦉🦉🦉 Are there applications where Danhausen can also join the Chris Judas Satisfaction Friendship Society? 🦉🦉🦉 https://t.co/RnLZI0mK7R

Danhausen has good intentions in mind, however, it's not clear whether or not he understands what he'd be getting himself into if he joined the newest AEW stable.

Danhausen is currently a member of The Best Friends, who had some significant moments on this week's Dynamite. First, Kris Statlander appeared in a backstage segment where she looked more severe than ever before, perhaps citing a change in attitude.

Wheeler Yuta, who, after losing to Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley, went to shake their manager William Regal's hand. For his efforts, Yuta received a hard slap across the face from Regal.

Chris Jericho clarified what his new stable is all about

On the St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite, Jericho Appreciation Society explained why they're a group: they all love Chris Jericho. The former WWE Champion added that they're sports entertainers rather than pro wrestlers, with Hager saying they love beating up the latter.

The group's younger members, Daniel Garcia & 2point0, appreciate Jericho for personal reasons, with The Influencer donating money to Garcia after the young star was involved in a car crash that broke his leg. As for 2point0, their appearance on Talk is Jericho is what guaranteed the two men a job in AEW.

