Danhausen wishes popular AEW star a happy birthday with surprising Randy Orton reference

Professional wrestling fans were in for a treat when Danhausen, the popular wrestler, took to Twitter to wish AEW star Ricky Starks a happy birthday. However, what made the tweet even more interesting was the reference to WWE Superstar Randy Orton.

The reference to RKO is a nod to Randy Orton's signature move, which has become one of the most iconic finishing moves in professional wrestling. The move involves the star leaping into the air and grabbing his opponent by the head before driving them face-first into the mat.

The tweet had humor and camaraderie between Danhausen and Starks. It's always great to see wrestlers from different promotions interacting and showing appreciation for each other's work.

"Happy birthday @starkmanjones remember when Danhausen gave you an RKO in 2016 and then we shared a banana in 2019? Both in ST Louis. Great times," Danhausen tweeted.

What made the tweet even more interesting was that Danhausen and Ricky Starks apparently shared a banana in St. Louis in 2019. It's unclear exactly what happened during this banana-sharing moment, but it surely was a memorable experience for both wrestlers.

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette says AEW star could be preparing for a WWE move

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has suggested that AEW's Ricky Starks may prep for a move to WWE.

Jim Cornette speculated on his podcast that Ricky Starks was at Royal Rumble to converse with WWE personalities and potentially prepare for a move to the Stamford-based promotion when his AEW contract expires.

“He’s there with his friend Cody Rhodes right now, but it can’t hurt to meet people... And everybody knows Cody and Starks are good friends, and Starks went to support him. And I’m sure Cody would love for Ricky Starks to meet the right people and they to remember his name when the proper time comes. And that’s why that happened," Jim Cornette said.

While nothing has been confirmed, the rumors have sparked discussion among wrestling fans about Starks' future and the potential for more talent exchanges between AEW and WWE.

