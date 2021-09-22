Daniel Bryan reveals what made him and former WWE superstar sign with AEW

Bryan Danielson believes AEW's product was already great even before he and CM Punk jumped over to the company.

While speaking with Barstool Rasslin', Danielson stated that AEW's enticing product convinced Punk to pursue his passion again, which he left almost seven years ago. Bryan even cited the same rationale for leaving WWE, even though he loved working there:

"Because you have to understand, like okay, so me and Punk coming is a product of them already being great. If it was something that was bush league, or if Punk wouldn't have gone, right, I wouldn't have left WWE, like they already had momentum that made both of us, made Punk who was done with wrestling, mentally done with wrestling. But they created a product that was enticing enough to get him to come back to wrestling. They created a product that was enticing enough for me to decide, and I love WWE. I loved working there. That made me decide to go."

The American Dragon further heaped praise on AEW, stating that they brought old pro wrestling fans back and even appealed to younger audiences who've never watched the business to tune in:

"They've also created a product that's getting old wrestling fans who've stopped watching back to watching wrestling, and they've also created a product where people who have never seen wrestling, younger people are now watching wrestling and being like, 'Whoa, this is cool,'" stated Bryan.

Ever since AEW became a part of the wrestling world, fans have had a breath of fresh air. Many believe the company filled the void left by WCW almost two decades ago.

There's no doubt that what Tony Khan intends to provide is quite different from major promotions like WWE.

AEW will hold another major event in New York this Wednesday

AEW has embarked on making history ever since its inception. Tonight's Grand Slam episode of Dynamite will be no different. The company will be holding its first wrestling event in New York, a city that never sleeps.

Tony Khan has gone all out to line up an intriguing match card that includes a dream bout like Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega. Given the promotion's recent trend, fans can expect a few surprising arrivals as well.

Do you agree with Bryan Danielson's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

