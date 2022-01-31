AEW's Daniel Garcia beats IMPACT star to win indie tournament

AEW star Daniel Garcia defeated IMPACT star Speedball Mike Bailey to reign atop PWG as the winner of the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles tournament. His win etched his name in a lineage that includes Kenny Omega, Sami Zayn, and Adam Cole.

Garcia outlasted Kevin Blackwood, Alex Shelley, and Black Taurus to set his finale with Speedball Mike Bailey. Meanwhile, Bailey defeated Buddy Matthews in the semi-finals after Lio Rush was hospitalized due to injury. Speedball also beat Wheeler Yuta and Bandido on his way to the semi-final.

Daniel Garcia has been featured prominently on TV as of late, feuding with Eddie Kingston, Chris Jericho, and Santana & Ortiz alongside 2point0. Red Death has had a busy January, working TERMINUS: All Roads Lead Here, challenging Sammy Guevara for the Interim TNT title, and trios matches alongside Jeff Parker and Matt Lee.

Daniel Garcia is scheduled for NJPW Strong: Rivals

The start of the year has been busy for Garcia, adding PWG and TERMINUS to his schedule this past month. That looks to continue as he has been announced for the upcoming NJPW Strong: Rivals tapings.

NJPW Global @njpwglobal

#njpwSTRONG #njRIVALS FEBRUARY 17!The U-S-of-Jay Open Challenge continuesBuddy Matthews returns to NJPWYuya Uemura faces Daniel GarciaGabe Kidd takes on Christopher DanielsRocky Romero and Black Tiger's blood feaks And more!TICKETS: dice.fm/event/vrw66-ne…

Garcia will not be the only AEW star on the card as Fallen Angel Christopher Daniels faces Gabriel Kidd. Also featuring is Best Friends ally Rocky Romero, who was seen on Dynamite this past week defending Orange Cassidy against Adam Cole.

Red Death is returning to NJPW for the first time in 2022 at Rivals, having previously wrestled former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White and former IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander. His last match in the promotion saw him team with Brody King and Chris Dickinson against Barrett Brown, Bateman, and Misterioso.

