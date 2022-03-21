"Can't get rid of this guy" – AEW star sends a heated message to Eddie Kingston

AEW stars Daniel Garcia and Eddie Kingston clashed at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Strong Style Evolved event. Kingston teamed up with Fred Rosser to take on Daniel Garcia & Fred Yehi, with Garcia frustrated that Kingston keeps coming back.

Kingston and Garcia have developed quite the rivalry in AEW. Garcia, along with 2point0, attacked Kingston on a recent episode of Dynamite, aligning themselves with Chris Jericho to form the Jericho Appreciation Society. The faction took Kingston out with a powerbomb through a table on the outside.

Garcia took to Twitter and quoted a video posted by a fan who saw him and Kingston fighting during their tag-team bout. He said he couldn't get rid of The Mad King:

Daniel Garcia declared himself a Sports Entertainer last week on AEW Dynamite

In last week's edition of Dynamite, Chris Jericho introduced us to his new faction comprising former Inner Circle teammate Jake Hager, 2point0, and Daniel Garcia, known as the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Jericho declared himself a sports entertainer and talked about how he has achieved success not by being a wrestler but by being a sports entertainer. Garcia took the mic out of Jericho's hand and said if Jericho calls himself a sports entertainer, so is he:

"I just gotta get this off my chest real quick. If you're gonna stand here and call yourself a sports entertainer...well then I am too." (from 4:57 to 5:11)

How'd you like to see this rivalry between Eddie Kingston and Daniel Garcia settled? Let us know in the comments!

