Young AEW star interested in joining Bryan Danielson's new faction

AEW Dynamite offered the first interaction between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley since they were both signed to WWE, and it didn't disappoint. While the initial belief was that Bryan's lurking around the returned Purveyor of Violence was in pursuit of a dream match, it has since been revealed that's not the case.

Bryan pitched to Moxley that they put their talents together and go on a Two-Man Power Trip-Esque run while bringing the likes of Lee Moriarty and Daniel Garcia under their wing. It was unclear whether or not Moxley planned to accept the proposal before The American Dragon offered his potential partner extra time to deliberate. Red Death himself addressed the prospect, neither confirming nor denying his interest in the project.

The question largely hinges on Mox's intentions plus Daniel Garcia is currently aligned with 2point0. Operating as a trio, they have made their stamp on AEW with wins over the likes of Eddie Kingston and Santana & Ortiz. Could Garcia be willing to dump his winning formula for Bryan's Evolution-like proposal?

Young AEW star Daniel Garcia lifted the PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament

Daniel Garcia has enjoyed success in a short career span, having faced legends such as CM Punk and Chris Jericho during his tenure. The 23-year-old kicked off the year by winning the prestigious PWG Battle of Los Angeles Tournament.

Kevin Blackwood, Alex Shelley, Black Taurus, and Speedball Mike Bailey fell victim to Red Death on his way to etching his name into a lineage that includes former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and WWE star Sami Zayn.

Garcia also challenged Sammy Guevara's Interim TNT title, however, he was unsuccessful in the pursuit of championship gold.

