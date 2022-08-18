Daniel Garcia makes bold statement seemingly directed at unsteady relationship with top AEW star

Daniel Garcia took to social media to make a bold move of updating his Twitter bio in relation to his seemingly brewing dissension with top AEW star Chris Jericho.

Earlier on Dynamite, Garcia tapped out to Bryan Danielson's LeBell Lock in their best 2 out of 3 falls match. Afterward, Danielson gave props to the AEW star by extending his hand. As the 23-year-old was about to approach his opponent, Jericho attacked The American Dragon from behind.

In a shocking turn of events, the Dragon Slayer surprisingly stopped his Jericho Appreciation Society leader from assaulting Danielson. The Wizard was beyond flabbergasted as to what Garcia had just done and even questioned his real intentions.

The 23-year-old seemingly decided that he had enough of Jericho and his group's shenanigans. A fan captured a screenshot of the Dragon Slayer removing his "Sports Entertainer" and changing it instead by putting on the AEW's Twitter handle.

A few moments later, Jericho emphatically stated in a backstage segment that he wanted to speak to Garcia next Wednesday to find out if he was loyal to JAS. It will be interesting to see what happens next week as some tension is brewing within the faction's ranks after what the 23-year-old did just earlier.

Daniel Garcia's stablemate expressed hatred to Ricky Steamboat following AEW Dynamite

While there seems to be dissension developing within the JAS caused by Daniel Garcia, his teammate Angelo Parker apparently had other issues. During the group's backstage interview, special guest timekeeper Ricky Steamboat interrupted Chris Jericho about who should mentor Garcia.

The Wizard didn't appreciate Steamboat's opinion and said that he should not meddle with the JAS' business. As his teammates left, Parker grabbed The Dragon by the throat.

However, it backfired for the JAS member as he was attacked by the legend instead. Taking to Twitter, Parker was irate and further emphasized that he hates Steamboat more than ever.

The JAS certainly didn't have a great outing on this week's Dynamite as they got struck with bad luck. With the Dragon Slayer seemingly torn about his true calling, it will be interesting to see what will happen in his future with the faction.

