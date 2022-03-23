×
"You turned into Bane" - Daniel Garcia praises incredible physique of AEW star

Daniel Garcia is now a part of the Jericho Appreciation Society.
Modified Mar 23, 2022 11:04 AM IST
News

Daniel Garcia couldn't help but marvel at the physique of AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs. The latter has been meticulous about his physical transformation.

Hobbs has been having issues with Keith Lee since they met at the Face of the Revolution Ladder match. The feud intensified on Rampage as he and Ricky Starks assaulted Lee.

Hobbs has been hitting the gym to improve his physique, especially the upper body. He recently tweeted about his body transformation over the last year and a half.

18mths ago vs NOW https://t.co/TrLXRlHmyD

Garcia was impressed with Hobbs' transformation as he replied to the tweet. He even described the big man as Bane, the villain in The Dark Knight Rises.

@TrueWillieHobbs You turned into Bane

Daniel Garcia is scheduled to have a tag-team match on Dynamite

Daniel Garcia will team up with Chris Jericho for Dynamite on Wednesday. It will be the former's first tag-team match as a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

They will face off against Dark Order members John Silver, and Alex Reynolds, who are currently the no. 1 ranked tag-team in AEW.

#AEWDynamite this WED LIVE 8/7c on TBS:-8 Man Tornado Tag Match @Sting/@DarbyAllin/ @MATTHARDYBRAND/@JEFFHARDYBRAND v #PrivateParty/#TheButcher/@BladeofBuffalo -#SportsEntertainers @IAmJericho & @GarciaWrestling v #DarkOrder's @YTAlexReynolds & @SilverNumber1 -@The_MJF speaks https://t.co/AhKYx8nKpq

Garcia became a member of the newly-formed faction along with 2point0 members, Matt Lee and Jeff Parker. They initially attacked Jericho and Eddie Kingston before Santana and Ortiz made the save. Le Champion turned on the three babyfaces and formed the group.

Jericho introduced his members on St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of Dynamite and cut a promo, saying they are 'sports entertainers.' Garcia quickly confronted Jericho and seemingly got mad at him. However, they reached an agreement and the former also called himself a 'sports entertainer.'

What do you think of Hobbs' transformation? Do you think he and Garcia will cross paths in AEW? Sound off in the comments below.

