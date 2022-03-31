"You can't talk to me" - Daniel Garcia sends powerful message to AEW fans on Twitter

AEW star Daniel Garcia has grown a lot in confidence in recent weeks, and has now taken to Twitter to boast about his abilities following his actions on the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite.

Garcia, along with the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society laid waste to a returning Santana, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston, after the 3 men jumped the JAS backstage.

The brawl spilled into the arena, where Chris Jericho made use of his trusty bat "Floyd" and in no time at all, Jericho and the rest of the gang had gained the upper hand. Garcia made a very powerful statement by putting Eddie Kingston in a sharpshooter, which he was very happy about on social media.

"I put your favorite wrestler in a sharpshooter while wearing dunks and Dickies 574’s. You can’t talk to me no kind of way 💯, " said Daniel Garcia.

Garcia has found nothing but success since joining up with the former AEW World Champion, even picking up a win over the former number one ranked tag team in AEW, John Silver and Alex Reynolds.

Daniel Garcia has had a very successful 2022 so far

The man known as "Red Death" on the American independent circuit had a breakout year in 2021, in no small part to his standout performances for AEW against the likes of CM Punk, Darby Allin and Lee Moriarty.

Since the turn of the year, Garcia has not only joined up with Chris Jericho and the JAS, but has also had a lot of success across several different promotions.

Kevin @35mm_Wrestling Daniel Garcia. Pro Wrestling Guerrilla: Battle of Los Angeles 2022 Winner! RED DEATH Daniel Garcia. Pro Wrestling Guerrilla: Battle of Los Angeles 2022 Winner! RED DEATH https://t.co/te6vREfYXo

The main highlight for Garcia was his victory in the prestigious "Battle of Los Angeles" tournament for Californian promotion PWG. His win puts him alongside previous winners such as fellow AEW roster members Kenny Omega, Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly.

What do you make of Daniel Garcia's year so far? Let us know in the comments section down below!

