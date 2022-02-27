×
"He brought out a real fight in me" - Indie star discusses working with AEW veteran Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley never backs down from a fight
Max Everett
ANALYST
Modified Feb 27, 2022 05:28 AM IST
There aren't many pro wrestlers more popular than Jon Moxley right now. The AEW megastar made his return to the promotion in January and has shown no signs of slowing down as he heads to Revolution to face Bryan Danielson.

Moxley has been publicly admired by fans and fellow wrestlers both for his work-rate and attitude. Danny Limelight has now joined the crowd in heaping praise on the purveyor of violence.

Limelight was a regular on AEW programming towards the end of 2020 and throughout 2021, standing opposite the likes of Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega. The MLW star had the chance to discuss the experience while speaking in an interview for Bodyslam.net:

"Jon was great, man. He and I had a really good match. It was one of my favourite matches in the main event of Elevation. I actually wrestled him twice. A couple of weeks after that I teamed with Royce Isaacs to take on Jon and Eddie and it was just a great time. I learned a lot from being in the ring with him, he brought out a real fight in me." (H/T Bodyslam.net)
#AEWDarkElevation starts NOW with FOUR Main Events...and much more! ▶️ youtu.be/IeWbuQobv2c- @JonMoxley v. @DannyLimeLight - #JurassicExpress v. #ChaosProject- @Madi_Wrenkowski v. @TayConti_ - @IsiahKassidy v. @YTAlexReynolds https://t.co/ceba8gBs5g

Jon Moxley heads next to AEW Revolution, where he is scheduled to lock horns with Bryan Danielson. Their contest comes as a result of Bryan trying to headhunt Moxley to partner up and build their own stable.

Moxley made it clear that he doesn't partner with anyone until he bleeds with them first. Whether an alliance will form or not remains to be seen at Revolution and beyond.

Danny Limelight didn't just praise Jon Moxley in his interview

Double Springboard Papi https://t.co/FNFZxlbrGM

Danny Limelight further discussed working for AEW on the whole, putting over his experience with established names such as Kenny Omega, Brian Cage and Rey Fenix.

He also lavished praise on Tony Khan as a boss, lauding his entire experience working for the promotion:

"Wrestling for AEW was awesome. I had a great time. I had a lot of great matches there and wrestled the best wrestlers in the world. I got to wrestle Kenny Omega on Dynamite, I got to wrestle Rey Fenix, Brian Cage, Konosuke Takeshita, which is my favourite match of all-time, and I was in the ring with the best of the best. Tony Khan is an awesome boss, I had a great time working there," said Limelight. (H/T Bodyslam.net)
Danny Limelight is yet to return to AEW and is currently plying his trade for both Major League Wrestling and NJPW. He is one half of the current reigning MLW World Tag Team Champions alongside Slice Boogie.

