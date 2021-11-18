AEW's Dante Martin ready for rematch with former WWE Superstar

Dante Martin recently said that he will once again face Ariya Daivari. Martin replied to a tweet by Daivari, who thanked AEW for allowing him to have a match with Martin in his hometown of Minneapolis.

In a recent episode of AEW Rampage, the two hometown heroes locked horns in Minneapolis. The match was Daivari's AEW debut. However, the outcome wasn't favorable for Daivari as he lost to Martin.

Days after the match, Daivari took to Twitter to praise Martin. He said that the pre-match handshake was an authentic show of respect. Martin retweeted it on his official Twitter account and said that a rematch might happen again:

Dante Martin secured a win at AEW Dynamite with Lio Rush

During this week's AEW Dynamite, Dante Martin and Lio Rush faced The Acclaimed. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens gave Martin and Rush a solid fight. However, The Acclaimed fell short as Lio and Dante picked up the victory.

After the match, Team Taz came out and congratulated Dante and Rush. However, Taz's intention was to allure Martin to his team, and he stated that he will be waiting for a reply from the young star about his offer. Ricky Starks added that Martin could have a Hall of Famer career if he ends up joining Team Taz and, if not, he will end up being mediocre star.

