Darby Allin accuses current AEW star of going into business for himself - "It's just ungrateful"

Darby Allin is gearing up for his biggest match since the legendary Sting's retirement. The face-painted star is set to face his fellow Pillar, Jack Perry, for the TNT Championship at AEW All In 2024. Allin has had plenty to say about Perry, but his most recent criticism involves The Scapegoat's controversial actions at last year's All In.

In the summer of 2023, reports revealed that Jack Perry had heat with CM Punk over a disagreement about using real glass in a spot on AEW Collision. Perry was in a match on the Zero Hour pre-show at last year's All In when he made a now-infamous comment to the camera: "That's real glass. Cry me a river."

This unscripted taunt spurred CM Punk to confront and ultimately attack Perry backstage, which led to the former's termination just a week later. In a recent conversation with Kenny McIntosh for Inside The Ropes, Darby Allin addressed the incident, criticizing his opponent for going into business for himself:

"I think the best thing is when you can bring stuff that you are actually passionate about, and the fact that he [Jack Perry] did what he did last year was annoying. It was super annoying because you think of 80,000 plus fans, and then you’re gonna go into business for yourself."

Darby Allin is no stranger to controversy, but he didn't like that Perry's actions took attention away from AEW's biggest-ever show:

"There’s literally people that would die for that opportunity, people that will never get to ever do that, and then you’re more focused on that. So of course I would bring that in because that p*ssed me off. It p*ssed off a lot of people. It’s just ungrateful."

Darby Allin thinks Jack Perry has had an easy ride in AEW

Early in its history, AEW pinned its hope for the future on four young stars, dubbing them the "Pillars" of the company: MJF, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and Jack Perry. Each brought something different to the table, but for Darby, it was a struggle just to make it that far.

The 31-year-old famously slept in his car as he worked his way up the ladder on the independent scene. In a recent conversation with Inside The Ropes, he revealed that he had a vendetta against The Elite, who signed Jack Perry, named him one of the Four Pillars, and accepted him into their inner circle:

"I have such a vendetta because I didn’t even think I was going to be able to make it to AEW when it was first starting, and I saw guys like Jack Perry just walk right in the door, not really having to work that hard for it. I was like, man!"

Both Allin and Perry are former TNT and AEW World Tag Team Champions. Tomorrow at Wembley Stadium, the two will battle for Jack Perry's title in a Coffin Match, but whether Daredevil can claim the TNT Championship for the third time remains to be seen.

