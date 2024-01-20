Darby Allin's unorthodox style and passion for the wrestling business recently landed him in a dangerous spot. Now, the face-painted star has decided to shed some light on it.

The aforementioned spot took place on AEW Dynamite last week when Allin teamed up with Sting against the team of Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita in a Texas Tornado Match. While the Stinger and his protege won the bout, Darby almost avoided catastrophe after he found himself in a career-threatening spot when Hobbs and Takeshita threw him across the ring.

Darby addressed the same during an interview with KSDK, revealing that he almost broke his neck after being tossed by the duo.

"Last week, I almost broke my neck. I was in town, I saw this arch, and I kind of wanted to jump off of it. I never get nervous because I embrace going to the hospital. I live at the hospital. The beauty of AEW to me is they let me do everything inside and outside the ring. For good or bad, they let me be me." [Via Twitter]

Darby Allin will likely be a part of Sting's farewell match

As mentioned, Darby Allin and Sting have been a cohesive unit since The Icon made his AEW debut in 2020.

Sting announced that AEW Revolution 2024 would feature his last match inside the squared circle. Moreover, there have been reports that the face-painted stars would compete against The Young Bucks.

The speculations emerged right after Allin and Stinger were confronted by Matt and Nick Jackson last week, who returned to the company after an extended hiatus.

Moreover, it is also reported that Sting wants to battle The Bucks as a part of his farewell match. Therefore, it would be interesting to see the last few appearances of Sting and Darby Allin as a team as they march forward towards the Revolution pay-per-view.

