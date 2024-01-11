"What a waste to Sting's final match" - Fans explode with anger after AEW possibly spoils The Icon’s last hurrah

Earlier tonight, Sting was asked who his opponent would be for his final match in wrestling. Before he could say anything, a certain top tag team interrupted him, a possible tease that they could be the ones. Fans on social media were not amused with this possibility.

This would be The Young Bucks, and if this ends up being the final decision, they will face Sting and Darby Allin in a tag team match at Revolution pay-per-view on March 3 at the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina.

This would be the first time in almost two months The Bucks appeared on TV since Full Gear 2023, when they lost to the Golden Jets. Sting and Darby, on the other hand, have never lost a tag team match during their time as mentors and protege in AEW.

Most fans were not a fan of this potential matchup, as many felt that The Young Bucks were simply trying to make themselves relevant again when it should have been someone else. Others wondered why they did not go for a mentor vs. mentee angle and have the Icon face Allin instead.

Some fans were excited for the matchup, as they believed this would be a great retirement match for him. One fan had a mixed feeling for the match.

Fans' reactions to the potential match

AEW star reveals Sting took the blame for miscalculated spot

Recently, Sammy Guevara talked about a match he had with The Icon a few months ago and how a table spot between the two of them did not go as planned.

During his appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Guevara talked about his trios match at Forbidden Door, which featured himself along with Chris Jericho and Minoru Suzuki, taking on Sting, Darby Allin, and Tetsuya Naito.

At a point in the match, the Spanish God was set to do a 630 dive to the Stinger, who was on a table. He revealed that he miscalculated this and felt he landed awkwardly on the Hall of Famer. But he then revealed that the Icon took the blame instead.

"But I remember for a minute, I was like, oh no. He took complete total blame for it. He was like, 'Oh, I'm sorry, I didn't move,' whatever. I'm just happy he's okay. He's like, 'Sorry, I no sold your move.' And I'm like, bro, you're good. You know, like, I'm just happy you're alive."

It will be interesting to see how the buildup for the Hall of Famer's final match goes, as we are less than two months away from the event.

