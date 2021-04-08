Darby Allin to defend his TNT title in a Falls Count Anywhere match on next week's AEW Dynamite  

Darby Allin will defend his TNT Championship in a Falls Count Anywhere match against Matt Hardy on next week's AEW Dynamite.

After Allin successfully defended his title against JD Drake on this week's AEW Dynamite, the match was made official.

Allin's match with Drake was a fantastic bout that proved to be an impressive showcase for the challenger. While nobody expected a title change today, the two generated enough drama to ensure the proceedings stayed interesting despite the predictability.

After the match, Hardy Family Office attacked Darby Allin, but The Dark Order and Sting soon came to his rescue. The match stipulation makes sense, considering the animosity between Allin and Hardy.

Despite the build-up to the clash being just three weeks long, the feud is deserving of the Falls Count Anywhere stipulation. This allows both The Dark Order and Hardy Family Office to get involved in the match in some capacity.

Also, considering Matt Hardy has slowed down in the ring, such a match stipulation makes even more sense as it allows him to focus more on weapon-based offense.

TNT Champion Darby Allin has had a memorable reign so far

TNT Champion Darby Allin is one of the biggest homegrown success stories for AEW. When signed with the company, Allin was a relative unknown, but his rise has been phenomenal.

Since winning the TNT Championship at AEW: Full Gear 2020, where he defeated Cody Rhodes, Allin has seen his stock rise in the company, thanks to some memorable title defenses.

Matches against Brian Cage, John Silver, and Scorpio Sky have been fantastic. Now with Matt Hardy as his next challenger, Allin has the chance to defeat a revered figure of pro-wrestling.

Do you think Darby Allin will retain his TNT Championship against Matt Hardy next week? Or do you think we are in for a title change? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.