"Shut up!" - Top AEW star dodges question about dream match with CM Punk 

Darby Allin recently dodged a question that hinted at him wrestling CM Punk at AEW Rampage: The First Dance.

Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti and Allin recently appeared on the "AEW Wrestling Stars" panel at Terrificon 2021. When the interviewer indirectly questioned Darby Allin about what he was doing at AEW Rampage: The First Dance on August 20th, the former TNT Champion asked him to shut up.

"Shut up! You know better. Just shut up." said Darby Allin.

Reports of Punk's arrival in All Elite Wrestling have been dominating the wrestling discourse lately. However, neither the promotion nor CM Punk himself has confirmed or denied the blockbuster signing. That said, AEW has dropped many hints about the former WWE Champion's arrival.

The most notable hint was dropped during the Fight For The Fallen episode of Dynamite, where Darby Allin stated that he wouldn't budge even if his opponent at AEW Rampage: The First Dance is the best in the world. For those unaware, CM Punk used to term himself the "best in the world" during his WWE tenure.

Sammy Guevara also subtly hinted at CM Punk's AEW arrival

During the same panel, a fan quizzed Sammy Guevara about CM Punk joining AEW. Instead of answering, The Spanish God instead questioned back the fan, asking him if Punk was going somewhere.

Even in the YouTube video of the session, Guevara dropped a comment, terming the fan, Daniel, 'awesome" and thanking him for asking the question. While none of these confirm CM Punk's AEW debut, they are nevertheless fun teases, keeping the fans invested and talking.

