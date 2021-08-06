"Is he going somewhere?" - Top AEW star subtly hints at CM Punk's arrival 

Sammy Guevara recently hinted at CM Punk's AEW arrival by giving a hilarious response to a question posed by a fan about the hotly anticipated debut of the former WWE Champion.

The fact that Punk is heading to All Elite Wrestling is no secret anymore, with all the recent reports seemingly confirming his imminent arrival. However, AEW stars and the management are trying their best not to spill the beans about the same.

Recently, while Tony Khan refused to answer a question about Punk's debut, Kenny Omega praised the WWE legend without clearly providing an answer. However, it seems like the younger guns in AEW have taken a lighter approach to counter such questions.

Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, and Darby Allin recently sat down at the "AEW Wrestling Stars" panel at Terrificon 2021. During the fan interaction session, a person quizzed the trio about CM Punk's debut in the company.

Guevara quickly retorted by asking the fan if Punk was going somewhere and advised him not to believe everything one reads online before breaking into laughter. Furthermore, Tay Conti stated that she heard nothing about the rumors.

"Why is he going somewhere?" said Sammy Guevara.

"I heard nothing about it," said Tay Conti.

"You can't believe everything you read online!" continued Guevara.

Apart from this, once the session's video was out on YouTube, Sammy Guevara took to the comments section to thank the fan, Daniel, for asking the question and termed him "awesome."

CM Punk could debut at AEW Rampage: The First Dance

There's a strong possibility that CM Punk could show up at AEW Rampage's second episode, The First Dance, which goes down at United Center in Chicago, his hometown. Moments after the tickets went for sale, the show sold out, thanks to the unprecedented hype surrounding Punk's arrival.

Now, even if CM Punk wasn't meant to make his debut at the event, AEW could be compelled to change plans, given the tickets were sold like hot cakes mainly based on fans' assumption that he will appear at the show.

