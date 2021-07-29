Tony Khan dodges question about CM Punk and Daniel Bryan signing with AEW rumors 

"Have CM Punk and Daniel Bryan signed with AEW?" This question has been doing the rounds all over the wrestling universe. Joseph Staszewsk of the New York Post asked AEW owner Tony Khan the same question in a recent interview.

I can't confirm this report at this time, but this is a hell of a scoop from @Casshooole if true. Wow. https://t.co/hTE36YXDtv — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) July 21, 2021

It hasn't been too long since CM Punk and Daniel Bryan have been linked to signing with AEW and the wrestling world can't keep it together. Both Bryan and Punk are former WWE Champions and have a number of achievements in Vince McMahon's establishment. If the rumors of them moving to AEW are true, Tony Khan may have made the greatest signing of the year.

This was posted on @CMPunk’s Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/7peL27p1YP — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) July 22, 2021

In an interview with the New York Post, Joseph Staszewask had a chat with Tony Khan on the subject, and it looks like the latter didn't want to reveal any plans.

"I can’t comment on those two guys, but I think there are certainly a lot of exciting rumors right now," AEW owner Tony Khan said.

Tony Khan wants to keep wrestling fans guessing about whether CM Punk and Daniel Bryan will be all elite. Since there is no official world on the former WWE Champions signing with AEW, it looks like the only way to find out would be to tune in to AEW.

Daniel Bryan and CM Punk in wrestling

Daniel Bryan's last televised match aired on the 30th April episode of WWE SmackDown. The Leader Of The Yes Movement failed to capture the Universal Championship from Roman Reigns that night when he lost the match via submission. Earlier in the year, Bryan headlined WrestleMania in a Triple Threat Match against Edge and Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.

As for CM Punk, wrestling fans haven't seen him wrestle an official match since the Royal Rumble in 2014. The match saw The Authority cost CM Punk the match when Kane and The Big Show eliminated Punk from the match even though they were eliminated earlier.

Wrestling fans have been waiting for CM Punk to return to wrestling and they might not have to wait for very long anymore.

Edited by Prem Deshpande