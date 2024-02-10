Darby Allin honestly reveals if he forces Sting to jump off of dangerously high spots

In a recent match, Sting jumped off the stands to crash land upon his opponent, which left many people dumbstruck. His tag team partner, Darby Allin, revealed if he is the one who forces the WCW legend to perform such fatal maneuvers.

The Icon and his protege won the AEW Tag Team Titles this week on Dynamite after defeating Big Bill and Ricky Starks. The ending segment of the match witnessed The Vigilante hit the Scorpion Death Drop on Ricky Starks and pick up the big win for his team.

While speaking with Denise Salcedo, Darby Allin disclosed that he never asks Sting to perform any kind of moves that could be detrimental to the 64-year-old legend:

“It’s pretty cool to see how far we have come and the fact that he is so crazy, he could’ve just rode off into the sunset. Play it safe. Trust me when I say this, I don’t tell him to jump off those balconies. That’s all him. But it’s awesome to see how much he's willing to push it because he’s got nothing to prove,” Darby said.

Booker T talks about Sting’s incredible performance at 64

One of the many people who was impressed by Sting's performance at this week’s Dynamite was Booker T. While speaking on his Hall of Famer podcast, the veteran spoke highly of The Icon and praised him for his dangerous high-flying move during the Tag Team Championship match.

Booker also stated that The Stinger has a higher power on his side, which aids him to perform so brilliantly even at 64:

“I must say, this is like a high-power thing. God has definitely been on his side in this last run. God has really been on his side. They always talk about the power of prayer man and I must say in this situation right here that's the only thing I could attribute to Sting’s last run is God is‌ literally on his side and guides him through this thing,” Booker T said.

The Icon is in his last run as a pro wrestler. He is set to have his retirement match at AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View, which will take place in March. The company hasn’t officially announced an opponent for his retirement match yet.

