Darby Allin names NXT UK Superstar as his favorite opponent before coming to AEW

Ahead of his highly-anticipated bout this Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing, Darby Allin made an appearance as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast.

The former TNT champion talked about various topics, most notably his favorite match before coming to AEW.

AEW star Darby Allin stated that his match against NXT UK superstar WALTER was his favorite before arriving in AEW. He added that he delivers great performances against the big men, which depicts the story of David vs Goliath.

''Dude, I'm going to tell you, my favorite match before coming to AEW was against WALTER. That's my biggest style is the David versus Goliath. I remember I went to Mexico and then I was telling the promoter, 'hey man, this style of six-man, just ding-ding-ding, like a million spots, that's not going to best showcase Darby Allin. I need to sell and I need to do some storytelling.' I always felt matches against big guys like WALTER was the best thing. So, somebody along those lines, like a WALTER if someone outside of AEW it'd be like that definitely to showcase what makes me me.", said Darby Allin. (H/T- Fightful)

Darby Allin and WALTER put on an instant 13-minute classic bout at EVOLVE 106 in 2018. Darby defeated big man WALTER in what was indeed a David/Goliath match. You can check out their full match here.

Both superstars became champions in their respective promotions afterwards. Darby Allin held the TNT championship for close to 200 days. Meanwhile, WALTER is the current longest reigning NXT UK champion in history.

Darby Allin will be in action this Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing

#TheIcon @Sting will have his first match in front a LIVE crowd since 2015 when he teams w/ @DarbyAllin to face @ScorpioSky & @OfficialEGO, LIVE on pay per view this Sunday, May 30 at #AEW #DOUBLEorNOTHING 8e/5p available on all major providers, @brlive & @FITETV Internationally pic.twitter.com/peRwvbHWEb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2021

Darby Allin will team up with 'The Icon' Sting to take on Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky in a traditional tag team match this Sunday.

This will also be Sting's first match in front of a live audience in over six years. The feud has become extremely personal between the two teams.

During the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, both teams attacked each other equally to gain momentum ahead of their bout.

It remains to be seen who will have the last laugh this Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing.

Are you excited about Darby Allin and Sting vs Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky? Who are you rooting for this Sunday? Sound off in the comment section below.