Darby Allin opens up about his future plans in AEW after Sting’s retirement

Darby Allin has recently shared his thoughts on his future in AEW following the retirement of Sting.

Allin is set to defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship with The Icon against The Young Bucks at the Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View. The two men are undefeated in tag team competition and are looking to retaliate against Matthew and Nicholas Jackson for viciously attacking them earlier in February.

In an interview with the Fanatics View podcast, the former TNT Champion spoke about his future plans following Sting's retirement match at Revolution 2024. Allin revealed that he wanted to win the AEW World Championship and become the face of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"When I get back.. If I get back [from Mt. Everest].. So the thing is, like, I want to be the face of this company. And in order to be the face of this company you need to have that [AEW] World Championship. So.. that's the next goal. World Champion." [00:06 - 00:25]

Allin had previously challenged Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley for the top prize of the Tony Khan-led promotion. More recently, he was involved in a four-way match for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing 2023 against Sammy Guevara, Jack Perry, and defending champion MJF.

AEW star Darby Allin spoke about his Mount Everest expedition training

Darby Allin is one of the most popular stars in AEW. He has cultivated a dedicated fan following for his high-risk maneuvers and in-ring skills. Allin is known to maintain interests outside of wrestling, and recently, he spoke about his preparation for his expedition to Mount Everest.

In a conversation with Tim and Eli on the Battleground podcast, the former TNT Champion discussed signing up for mountain climbing training in order to fulfill his dream to summit Everest. Allin, who had no climbing experience prior to this, revealed that the process has been difficult.

He also shared some graphic details regarding the training sections, claiming that other climbers training with him had coughed up blood.

"I flew to so many different countries and so many different mountains I’ve climbed. It’s been gnarly; it’s been so gnarly. I could talk for an hour about what happened on those mountains and how gnarly — people were coughing up blood, c******g their pants. Meanwhile, I felt completely fine. (...) So, it’s been crazy but, by the end of the training, I finished everything with flying colors, and they told me, ‘You have what it takes to climb Mount Everest.’ So the only thing that’s gonna stop me is either an avalanche or a Yeti." [H/T POST Wrestling]

It remains to be seen whether Allin will walk out of the Greensboro Coliseum with the AEW World Tag Team Championship around his waist.

