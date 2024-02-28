"People were coughing up blood" - Darby Allin describes intense training ahead of major climb

Darby Allin is preparing to defend his AEW World Tag Team Championship alongside Sting in The Icon's final match at Revolution this Sunday. After that, however, the 31-year-old has his eyes on an even greater challenge: Climbing Mount Everest.

The face-painted star has received criticism for his attempt to climb the tallest mountain in the world, but in keeping with his daredevil style, he's determined to make the attempt.

Darby Allin recently sat down with Tim and Eli on the Battleground podcast, where he discussed Sting's final match, the sacrifices he's willing to make for it, and his upcoming Everest expedition. He claimed that it's been more difficult than most people realize:

"I don’t think anybody will truly understand how hard this has been if everyone thinks I’m super reckless and I just go to Mount Everest with zero mountain experience. So I signed up with a company. (...) They’re like, ‘Well, the next climbing is happening April, so you got six months to train for the biggest mountain in the world with zero mountain experience.'"

Darby then described his "gnarly" training, revealing that some of the climbers training with him were coughing up blood:

"I flew to so many different countries and so many different mountains I’ve climbed. It’s been gnarly; it’s been so gnarly. I could talk for an hour about what happened on those mountains and how gnarly — people were coughing up blood, c****ing their pants. Meanwhile, I felt completely fine. (...) So, it’s been crazy but, by the end of the training, I finished everything with flying colors, and they told me, ‘You have what it takes to climb Mount Everest.’ So the only thing that’s gonna stop me is either an avalanche or a Yeti." [H/T - POST Wrestling]

Darby Allin thinks he will be a "whole different beast" after climbing Mount Everest

AEW Revolution on March 3 will feature the final match of Sting's legendary career. The Icon and his protege, Darby Allin, will attempt to defend their tag titles against the villainous Young Bucks.

After that, Darby will set out on his quest to conquer Everest. In the same interview on the Battleground podcast, he claimed that he wasn't sure what would come next, but he feels that he'll be changed and improved by the experience:

"I think it’s gonna be really interesting after that because I forgot what life was like before Sting. He’s just always been there now and that’s why I’m kind of going on that vision quest after he hangs up the boots and go climb Mount Everest and kind of remind myself what I’m capable of when I do dig deep down inside, and I’m just gonna have a lot of time on that mountain to remind myself exactly who Darby Allin is and what I’m capable of. And once I come back down, I’m gonna be a whole different beast, and I’m looking forward to it." [H/T - POST Wrestling]

Darby and Sting are still undefeated in the tag team division, but whether The Icon will retire with the championship remains to be seen.

