"I'll sacrifice myself" - Darby Allin makes ominous declaration regarding Sting's final match

AEW Revolution is less than a week away, and Sting and Darby Allin are gearing up for potentially the biggest Tag Team Championship defense in the company's history. Darby has now given his thoughts on the match and delivered an ominous statement.

Sting and Darby Allin have been together since The Icon debuted in AEW in December 2020. The two remain undefeated in the tag team division, but they'll face their greatest threat when they clash with The Young Bucks on March 3. Their titles will be on the line, but it will also be the final match of Sting's career.

Darby Allin understands the gravity of the situation and is willing to risk everything to make sure his mentor exits the business on a high note. Speaking with Tim and Eli on the Battleground podcast, the 31-year-old said there was nothing left to lose:

"It scares me," said Allin. "This is the very last match, there is nothing left to lose. I think someone might go to the hospital. It's going to be a wild fight. I know that I'll stop at nothing to make sure it's one of the most memorable matches that he's ever had."

The face-painted star further stated that he would do whatever it took to make The Icon's swan song memorable:

"People are always going to remember this. If you crap the bed in the last match, people are always going to remember that. It's my mission statement to make sure that this man's career ends with the respect it deserves. If I have to sacrifice myself, so be it, a sacrifice must be made." [h/t Fightful]

Darby Allin recalls meeting Sting for the first time

Darby Allin began his AEW career in the spotlight, having been named one of the "Four Pillars" of All Elite Wrestling alongside MJF, Sammy Guevara, and Jack Perry. The 31-year-old has lived up to the name with his daredevil wrestling style and acclaimed TNT Championship reigns.

However, his partnership with Sting may be what fans remember the most when all is said and done.

Darby Allin wrote an emotional article in the Players' Tribune ahead of The Icon's final match at Revolution 2024. In it, he described his first meeting with Sting, who he described as genuine, open, and kind:

"There was no ego from him, no big-timing, no This is how it’s gonna happen, kid. None of that. If anything, it was the other way around. He was asking me how it’s gonna happen, and if I was OK with this, this and this, and if everything was cool. (...) He’s showing up for this massive return. And his main concern is that I’m feeling comfortable. A 27-year-old nobody who he’s probably thinking jacked half his look. I was just like, WHAT IS HAPPENING. THIS IS INSANE. HOW IS STING SO NICE," he wrote.

Sting's final run comes to an end at AEW Revolution on March 3, and tomorrow's Dynamite is being advertised as his final TBS appearance as an active wrestler. Whether The Icon shows up again in the future remains to be seen.

