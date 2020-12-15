Darby Allin opens up about the 'special moment' he had with Cody Rhodes (Exclusive) 

Darby Allin's TNT Championship win against Cody Rhodes at Full Gear 2020 will be remembered for various reasons. Most importantly, it was Darby Allin's first Championship victory in AEW, and the icing on the cake was the special post-match gesture.

Cody Rhodes got down on his knee and handed the TNT Championship as a sign of respect to his triumphant challenger. Darby Allin got put over in the best way possible, and he could not have asked for a better moment.

Darby Allin opened up on the title-winning moment and his journey during an SK Wrestling Exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta. Darby Allin will always remember the remarkable moment of getting offered the title from Cody Rhodes after his win over the American Nightmare.

Allin said the understanding of his character and the fact that he hasn't changed for anyone made the win even more meaningful. Darby Allin got to the top of the mountain by being Darby Allin, and that's the fundamental aspect of his victory.

Allin said that Cody's gesture validated all his hard work and dedication to his character and the business.

RD: One of my favorite AEW matches since the promotion got underway was your match against Cody Rhodes, where you became the TNT Champion. How special was the moment for you, especially Cody Rhodes getting down on his knee and offering you the title?

DA: "That moment was special because I didn't have to change anything about myself getting into that point. I understand that I am Darby Allin, and I didn't have to change who I was. Nobody messed with me, my character, and anything like that. I made it to the top of the mountain as myself, and there is no bigger reward and for Cody to get down on his knee and give me that Championship was validation for all the hard work and matches we've had in the past and for him to do that was a good moment."

Darby Allin on how AEW fits in the current pro wrestling landscape and his future

The emergence of AEW has brought about a noticeable shift in the pro wrestling business, which has been a monopoly for decades. AEW offers a different product to the fans who have yearned for well-produced alternatives.

Darby Allin was asked how AEW fits into the current scenario, and he said that the creative freedom afforded to the talent in All Elite Wrestling is what sets them apart.

Allin said that the fans get to see young talent like himself, Sammy Guevara, and Ricky Starks create art in their own way, and the 'unedited' content is what makes for exciting and entertaining TV.

"The fans are saying that a lot of us people are doing what they want to do and not being controlled makes for some interesting TV, that's for sure. So, take a guy like myself or like all the young AEW talent like Sammy Guevara or Ricky Starks. We being over it, creating art the way we see it. So if you want to see unedited crap, come watch AEW because we've got a lot of good stuff going on."

When asked about what the future has in store for Darby Allin, the TNT Champion wished for a long and happy life.

