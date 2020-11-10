AEW Full Gear 2020: 5 Takeaways from the PPV

Full Gear 2020 was arguably one of AEW's greatest PPVs till date. With a stacked lineup and a strong buildup to most matches, the promotion certainly delivered on its promise.

The second edition of Full Gear took place from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida in front of about one thousand fans, which was the biggest crowd for the promotion since the start of the pandemic.

This added a lot to what was showcased on Saturday night. The fans in attendance were vocal throughout the show and created a unique atmosphere for this PPV.

Full Gear is HERE



With a nine-match card, there was a lot to unpack from AEW's final major show of 2020. In this article, we will take a look at and break down the five biggest takeaways from the event.

#5 AEW Women's division still needs to improve, but NWA stars are a welcome addition

On the main card of Full Gear, Hikaru Shida's successful defense of the AEW Women's World Championship was arguably one of the weakest matches on the show. It was a contest that had an energetic start, but the match had little buildup, went too long, and featured some sloppiness towards the finish that held it back. However, the Buy-In NWA Women's World Championship bout was a pleasant sight.

Serena Deeb and Allysin Kay had solid chemistry with one another and gave the fans a technical masterpiece at AEW Full Gear 2020. Both ladies looked skilled and showed off their vast experience throughout the match. The freshly released Kay had a unique look and displayed a nice hard-hitting style that meshed well with the ground game of Deeb.

The post-match angle with Thunder Rosa coming down to confront Serena deeb was interesting as well. In the Full Gear post-show media scrum, Tony Khan said that the company will look to investment more into the Women's division. With the addition of NWA's female stars, there is some light at the end of the tunnel for the much-maligned women's division.