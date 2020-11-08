AEW Full Gear did not disappoint. We had a number of surprises including WWE legends making surprise appearances during the Elite Deletion match. There were also two title changes on the card tonight. Overall AEW Full Gear was one of the best AEW PPVs so far and definitely didn't disappoint.

Read on for full AEW Full Gear results:

BUY IN

Serena Deeb vs Allysin Kay (for the NWA Women's Championship)

Allysin Kay (@Sienna) introduces @SerenaDeeb to a big boot!

Order #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV on Saturday, Nov 7th on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FiteTV (International Fans Only) pic.twitter.com/h2dum6AfKA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020

Serena Deeb defended the NWA Women's Championship on the Buy In against former Impact star Allysin Kay. With the crowd behind this match from the opening bell, the two ladies didn't disappoint in a hard-hitting match.

Deeb ended up retaining the title after forcing Allysin Kay to tap out to the Serenity Lock.

AEW Results: Serena Deeb def. Allysin Kay

GRADE - B

Advertisement

Thunder Rosa came out after the match and stared Serena Deeb down in the middle of the ring.

AEW Full Gear MAIN CARD

Kenny Omega vs Hangman Page (World Title Eliminator Tournament final kicks off AEW Full Gear)

Former tag team champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page kicked off the main card of AEW Full Gear in the final of the World Title Eliminator Tournament, with the winner getting a shot at the AEW World Championship. Page took control early on hitting a Superplex before the action headed out to ringside and both men traded chops.

Back in the ring, Omega and Page continued to trade chops. Kenny followed it up with a moonsault from the middle rope. Page replied with a springboard clothesline with Omega on the apron, sending him crashing to the floor. Omega replied to a knee strike followed by a dive over the top rope. Back in the ring, Omega went to hit the One-Winged Angel but Page managed to slip out.

Advertisement

Both men started brawling on the elevated entrance ramp. Page went for a Deadeye but it was blocked. Instead, he hit Omega with a powerbomb onto the entrance ramp.

After further back and forth in the ring, Kenny Omega followed it up with a Tiger Driver 98 for a nearfall. Page replied with a lariat followed by the Deadeye but it was only enough for a nearfall. Another roll up from Page got another nearfall.

The finish saw Kenny Omega catch Hangman's foot and hit him with a Dragon Screw on the middle rope. Omega followed it up with a One-Winged Angel for the win.

AEW Results: Kenny Omega def. Hangman Page

GRADE - B+