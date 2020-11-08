AEW Full Gear 2020 is finally here and has potentially given us the most exciting lineup of 2020 so far. The AEW World Championship, Tag Team Championships, TNT Championship, Women's World Championship and NWA Women's World Championship are all at stake.

Besides the title matches at Full Gear, fans will witness the No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship being decided, a bitter rivalry come to a close, and possibly a new member of the promotion's biggest stable. There are plenty of stipulations up and down the card, with plenty of wrestlers' futures being decided on the night.

The show kicks off with "The Buy-In" pre-show on YouTube tonight at 7PM EST. The main show begins at 8PM EST and is available on pay-per-view, as well as Bleacher Report Live. For folks in the UK, you can order the show on FITE TV.

Without further ado, let's take a look at what promises to be a stellar pay-per-view from AEW to close out the year. Be sure to comment down below and let us know your predictions for Full Gear.

#1 Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston in an "I Quit" Match for the AEW World Championship (AEW Full Gear 2020)

Jon Moxley has been a fighting and fearless AEW World Champion since defeating Chris Jericho back at AEW Revolution. However, at Full Gear, he will encounter the most personal rival of his reign yet when he battles Eddie Kingston in an "I Quit" Match.

Following his loss to Moxley in an impromptu AEW World title match on the September 23rd episode of Dynamite, Eddie Kingston now has set his sights on getting in the head of the champion.

Expressing his jealousy and bitterness of Moxley for leaving independent wrestling behind when he became "a sports entertainer," Kingston has cut dazzling promos about a man who has sacrificed everything for professional wrestling.

In response, Moxley has said that he is ashamed of his former friend and the man he has become. These two men's words have made this one of the most intense AEW World title feuds in company's history.

This will be a physical, hard hitting and brutal war. It is hard to imagine Jon Moxley not walking out with the title, but the question is how will either man make the other say "I Quit?"