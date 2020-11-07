AEW Full Gear 2020: Ranking the buildup to every match

With the highly anticipated event this Saturday, AEW Full Gear 2020 has to be considered a stacked lineup from top to bottom. After a polarizing All Out pay-per-view in September, AEW has crafted a card for their November mega-show that rivals any card that the company has produced in its first two years of existence. From huge title matches to deeply personal rivalries, this event has it all.

Last year's AEW Full Gear event was considered a strongly built show on the back of a double main event that produced strong television in the lead-up. Chris Jericho against Cody for the AEW World Championship and Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega in a Lights Out Match both delivered on their stellar buildups and made the 2019 show a hit. With that legacy established, the 2020 edition looks to exceed those expectations.

Order #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV on Sat, Nov 7th on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FiteTV (Intl Fans Only) pic.twitter.com/ASiE7cwmyD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 6, 2020

Fans have seen friends turned foes, long-built feuds finally come to the forefront and intriguing stories take shape on the road to this Saturday. Here, we rank the buildup to every match on the AEW Full Gear 2020 card.

AEW Full Gear 2020 Buy In: Serena Deeb vs. Allysin Kay for the NWA Women's World Championship

Before tonight’s huge Live #AEWDynamite on TNT, I’ve just secured a big new match for Saturday at The Buy-In available to all! After her NWA World Women’s Title win last week + 1st defense on Dynamite, @SerenaDeeb will defend her title against former champion @Sienna Allysin Kay! pic.twitter.com/bkFSeq0IaU — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 4, 2020

Only being announced on Wednesday by AEW President Tony Khan, the most recent addition to the AEW Full Gear 2020 show will be a NWA Women's World Championship match. Following her victory to win the title from Thunder Rosa on UWN Primetime Live, Serena Deeb will make her second title defense, against former NWA Women's World Champion Allysin Kay.

Deeb is one of the newest signings to AEW and has delivered some good encounters on Dynamite against Rosa and Leyla Hirsch over the past few months. On the other hand, Kay will be making her AEW debut following publicly announcing her free agency after leaving NWA earlier this week. The platform of the AEW Full Gear 2020 Buy In pre-show gives both ladies a huge opportunity.

There is no question that this match will be a solid affair between two of the most skilled and experienced women in professional wrestling today. The lack of buildup on Dynamite with this contest just being added is the only reason why this ranks lowest among the AEW Full Gear 2020 lineup.