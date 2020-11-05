NWA Women's World Championship match added to AEW Full Gear

AEW Full Gear 2020 is this Saturday, with one of the most stacked cards ever presented by the promotion. The lineup just got a huge addition. AEW President Tony Khan has announced via Twitter that Serena Deeb will defend the NWA Women's World Championship against Allysin Kay on The Buy-In before Saturday's main card.

The match will mark Deeb's second title defense since defeating Thunder Rosa for the NWA Women's World Championship on the October 27th edition of United Wrestling Network's Primetime Live.

Following her victory over Leyla Hirsch on last week's AEW Dynamite, Deeb will now meet a former NWA Women's World Champion in Allysin Kay, who recently announced that she is now a free agent.

Before tonight’s huge Live #AEWDynamite on TNT, I’ve just secured a big new match for Saturday at The Buy-In available to all! After her NWA World Women’s Title win last week + 1st defense on Dynamite, @SerenaDeeb will defend her title against former champion @Sienna Allysin Kay! pic.twitter.com/bkFSeq0IaU — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 4, 2020

With the addition of the NWA Women's World Championship match, the previously announced match between Orange Cassidy and John Silver of the Dark Order will now be moved to the main card.

Deeb vs. Kay is the second title match featuring women on the AEW Full Gear card. Hikaru Shida will also defend the AEW Women's Championship against Nyla Rose on the main card of the show.

Allysin Kay announces she is now a free agent, leaving NWA

As of today, I am officially a free agent.



Thank you to the NWA for the opportunities, which included one of my favorite matches of my career.



I am open for indy bookings & appearances. Let’s get weird.



🖤 AK — Allysin Kay (@Sienna) November 3, 2020

This new match for AEW Full Gear will mark Allysin Kay's first appearance since announcing her free agency earlier this week.

After two years with NWA, Kay announced that she was officially a free agent on Tuesday and was open for bookings. Her appearance on Saturday's pay-per-view hopefully means that AEW has their eyes on this talent.

Fans will await for what transpires coming out of this new match announcement, and what the future holds for the former NWA Women's World Champion.