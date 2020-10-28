Thunder Rosa dropped the NWA Women's World title to Serena Deeb on NWA's most recent UWN Primetime Live Event show. Dave Meltzer revealed that he had heard rumors of the title change before the show was aired. He also added that both WWE and AEW are interested in signing Thunder Rosa, which explains the booking decision to crown a new champion.

"Serena Deeb of AEW (sorry) won the NWA women's title from Thunder Rosa tonight. We did hear about this likely happening and that both WWE & AEW had interest in her."

Thunder Rosa has already wrestled a few matches for All Elite Wrestling as part of a special agreement between Tony Khan and NWA owner Billy Corgan. Rosa faced Hikaru Shida at All Out, and her last match for the promotion happened in September, when she teamed up with the AEW Women's Champion to take on Ivelisse and Diamante.

While the belief was that Thunder Rosa would eventually end up joining AEW as a full-time competitor, WWE entering the fray could certainly make things interesting.

Thunder Rosa previously turned down WWE's offer

During an appearance on Talk Is Jericho, Rosa revealed that the WWE approached her for a referee try-out. Rosa turned down the offer, and here's why she did it:

"I was contacted. They told me how much they paid, and they were like, we're going to send you the information. Here's your stuff. They sent me the flight and everything. Then Hurricane Dorian happened. My stuff started getting backed up. Back then, I was already toying with the idea of doing MMA. Combate Americas contacted me, and I started training in June. By the time WWE called me, it was the last week of August, and Combate Americas were like, 'you need to sign the contract now because we need to start announcing that you're gonna fight.' And then I was like, 'OK, I don't know what to do' and then that start happening, and I was like maybe this is a sign that I probably should not go to WWE for refereeing. So I told them that I was not interested anymore. Thank you for the opportunity. I signed a contract with Combate Americas for my first MMA fight, and then NWA called me like two days after. They're like, 'you want to be in here?' Like, 'sure, why not?'" H/t WrestlingInc

Thunder Rosa also recently appeared on Sportskeeda's UnSkripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone. The former NWA Women's Champion spoke about her awkward first meeting with Rey Mysterio, the future of AEW's women's division, a possible match against Charlotte Flair, and much more.

The 34-year-old star is considered to be one of the best female wrestlers globally, and a bidding war between AEW and WWE could kick off sooner rather than later for her signature.